School Minibus Crash Leaves 12 Pupils Dead, Seven Injured In South Africa

A minibus carrying twelve children to school in Johannesburg on Wednesday, crashed and caught fire.

Confirming the crash in a statement, the Gauteng provincial government said the minibus went up in flames after colliding with another vehicle, killing the driver and the children, while seven other children were taken to hospital.

It could not immediately provide the children’s ages.

The fire in the early morning crash near Merafong, more than 70 kilometres west of the capital, completely destroyed the minibus, according to television photos.

The statement read, “A private scholar transport minibus was involved in a tragic accident in the Kokosi-Wedela area in Merafong, claiming the lives of the 12 learners and their driver.

“Additionally, seven other learners have been rushed to a medical facility for urgent medical attention.”

“I am profoundly saddened by this tragic event. The loss of our children is a devastating blow to our community, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased and injured learners,” Gauteng education minister Matome Chiloane said in the statement.

South Africa has one of the continent’s most developed road networks, yet one of the worse road safety records.

AFP