Scores Of Students Trapped As Two-Storey Building Collapses In Jos

A three-storey building owned by Saints Academy in Busa Buji, Jos North local government area, Plateau State, has tragically collapsed.

The collapse has resulted in the deaths of some students and trapping several others.

While the students were taking their third-term examinations on Friday, the structure collapsed at approximately 10:30 a.m.

According to a witness at the accident scene, the ground floor is mostly made up of Junior Secondary School One (JSS1) kids, while the upper floors are occupied by senior students.

The Plateau State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) was still conducting rescue attempts at the time of posting this report.

Plateau SEMA’s executive secretary, Sunday Abdu, told journalists that the agency had dispatched staff and appropriate agencies to the location for emergency rescue operations.

Mr Abdu stated that Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB) officers and others were on the spot with earth-moving equipment to clear the debris and try to save the children.

READ MORE: Rita Dominic Marks 49th Birthday With Elegant All-Black Ensemble

Eugene Nyelong, the zonal coordinator for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), added that the number of casualties would be determined once rescue operations were completed.

Rescued victims are being transported to various hospitals by ambulances from numerous groups, including the FRSC, NEMA, Red Cross, Army, Police, and many others.

(NAN)

SEE BELOW…