“S’Court Verdict On LG Autonomy Has Created Confusion” – Gov Makinde

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has expressed displeasure over the recent verdict by the Supreme Court on Local Government financial autonomy.

Recall that the apex court had ordered that, the monthly allocation from the federation account should be paid directly intp the LG account without interference from state governments.

It was gathered that Makinde, at an emergency consultative stakeholders meeting held on Monday, stated that the development has created confusion within the state.

The Governor, however set up technical and legal committees to review the Supreme Court judgement.

Makinde at the meeting held at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s Office, insisted that the problem confronting Nigeria was not how to share money but how to become more productive and create economic prosperity.

Makinde said: “I believe a lacuna has been created between the decision and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We all swore to uphold the constitution but the law is the law. If the law is in conflict, it behoves on us to look for our own home-grown solution that can ensure that we have transparency and operate with our people. This is because when two elephants are fighting, the grass will suffer.

“The Supreme Court just basically said to us that governors don’t have the right to dissolve the councils but why did I dissolve them then?

“It was because elections were held into the LCDAs and the same Supreme Court has basically now said that only 774 LGAs in Nigeria. So, there is confusion in the land, but when you have confusion, what it means is that the structure is shaking and we have to remove much of those confusions as much as possible.”