S’East Youths Not Aggrieved, Won’t Protest Against Tinubu – Gov. Uzodinma

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, on Monday, has assured that youths South-East youths will shun the intending national protest against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to him, those behind the planned protest are enemies of Nigeria who wants to destabilise the national government.

Uzodinma spoke in Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi State during the grand finale of the campaign for local government election by the All Progressive Congress, APC.

He said: “To the youths of Southeast, because we are on the path of growth, our enemies are trying to disorganise national government.

“This government is our government, the government of President Bola Tinubu is our government. So nobody from Southeast will protest. We are not aggrieved, we have hope.

“Whatever they say, this government is barely one year in office. Yes, we are aware of the hardship, we are aware things are hard, but I promise you that the president is working so hard to release money to the people, to deliver infrastructure to the people and to release and increase food security to the people. Follow your leaders, work with your leaders.”