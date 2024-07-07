Security Agencies In Edo On High Alert As Cult Groups Plan Anniversary Celebrations

The Edo State Government has issued a warning against unlawful gatherings by members of cult organisations across the state under the cover of celebrating their anniversary on July 7.

The state government has placed the police and other security agencies in the State on notice to arrest and prosecute any group that disobeys the state anti-cultism law, according to a statement released on Saturday by Chris Nehikhare, the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation in Edo State.

He said, “As part of the renewed effort to tackle cultism in the state, the government has asked youths in the state to avoid any unlawful gathering on July 7, 2024, in the guise of celebrating the anniversary of any cult group.

“The state government has been reliably informed by the relevant security agencies that Aiye (Black Axe) is celebrating its anniversary on the 7th July 2024, with a possibility of rivalry and attack on other cult groups before, during and after the celebration.

“The state government want to use this opportunity to remind cult groups and their members of the state anti-cultism law which prohibits their activities.

“Parents and guardians should also warn their wards to avoid any gathering of cult groups as the government has placed the police and other security agencies in the State to be on the watchout to arrest and prosecute any group that violates the state’s anti-cultism law.”

Nehikhare asked members of the public to carry out their lawful activities while security agencies are on alert to protect lives and property across the state.