Security Forces Foil Attempt To Destroy Electricity Infrastructure In Yobe

Troops of the Nigerian Army deployed for counter-terrorism operations in Yobe State successfully stopped a Boko Haram terrorist attack on high-tension power towers.

Attacks on energy infrastructure have intensified recently, resulting in blackouts in the impacted areas.

On December 28, 2023, terrorists in Borno State demolished three electricity towers, T193, T194, and T195, using improvised explosive devices.

In June 2024, vandals demolished two towers, T193 and T194, on the 330 kilovolt single circuit transmission line in Borno State.

Concerned about the attacks, the Federal Government announced a wish to employ “power rangers to protect power infrastructure across the country.”

The troops in Kasesa village, Yobe State, averted another attempt on the country’s energy grid.

In a statement put on X on Sunday, the Army stated that the forces, in coordination with hunters and based on genuine intelligence, ambushed the terrorists on their approach to damage infrastructure.

“Troops of the Nigerian Army deployed for counter-terrorism operations in Yobe State, in collaboration with local hunters’ group have thwarted an attempt by ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists to destroy high tension electric pylons near Kasesa Village on the outskirts of Damaturu town.

“The troops, acting on credible intelligence, laid ambush for the terrorists and intercepted them while en route to the pylons in a suspicious vehicle.

“A fierce firefight ensued, as the troops engaged the terrorists, forcing them to abandon their vehicle and flee with gunshot wounds,” the statement read.

The Army reported that eight IEDs were seized from militants following the operation.

“Upon searching the vehicle, the troops discovered eight improvised explosive devices (IEDs) with detonating cords, along with a trade test card belonging to one Emmanuel Adamu.

“The quick and decisive action of the troops and hunters prevented a potential catastrophe and safeguarded the electricity infrastructure in the region.

“The successful operation is a clear pointer to the dedication and vigilance of the security forces in combating terrorism and ensuring the safety of the local communities in Yobe State,” the statement added.