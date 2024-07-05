Security Personnel Raid Bandit’s Hideouts, Nab Six Suspects In Abuja

Some operatives of the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigerian Army Guards Brigade have arrested six bandits during clearance operations in the Federal Capital Territory.

It was gathered that the security officers, in a joint operations, destroyed some camps of gunmen in Kaduna and Niger States.

In a statement released on Friday by the FCT police command spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, the six bandits were arrested at the hideout of a bandit kingpin, Gidan Dogo and Jerei forests in Kaduna State.

The statement read: “In the continued effort and stride against criminality in the Federal Capital Territory, the operatives of the FCT police command from the anti-kidnapping unit, in synergy with troops of the Nigerian Army Guards Brigade, conducted clearance operations in some identified bandits camps in Kaduna and Niger states, respectively, all bordering FCT.

“The security operatives, in a streak of well-coordinated operations between June 30 and July 4, 2024, stormed some identified bandits camps in Gidan Dogo and Jerei forests, Kaduna State, and Niger State, all bordering FCT, and apprehended six suspects: Inusa Musa, Isiya Adamu, Kare Gambo, Aminu Musa, and Muhammed Ibrahim, who voluntarily confessed to having been involved in a string of kidnappings in FCT and its environs.

“While the operatives are still navigating the identified bandit camps and hideouts in the forests and hills in and around FCT, the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, reaffirms the command’s steadfast commitment to ensuring the security and safety of residents of the nation’s capital.”