Senate Mourns Senator Ifeanyi Ubah’s Death At 52

A lawmaker representing Anambra South district in the National Assembly, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah is dead.

Senator Ubah was said to have departed Nigeria for the United Kingdom on Thursday, 25th of August, 2024.

The South East politician and businessman died at the age of 52, in the UK.

A close family source told PUNCH that he was confirmed dead in a UK’s hospital where he went for an operation.

Reacting to the his death on Saturday, The Nigeria Senate, in a statement signed by the Senate Spokesman, Senator Yemi Adaramodu in Abuja, described Ubah as an exemplary leader.

Thr statement reads: “It is with deep sorrow and profound regret that the Nigeria Senate announces the passing of our esteemed colleague, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who until his passing represented the Anambra South Senatorial District.

“Senator Ubah was an exemplary leader, a committed public servant, and an indefatigable advocate for his constituents.

“His untimely departure represents a significant loss to the Senate, his community, and the nation at large.

“Prior to his illustrious career in public service, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah distinguished himself as a prominent businessman and philanthropist.

“As the founder and CEO of Capital Oil and Gas Industries Limited, he made substantial contributions to Nigeria’s energy sector, fostering economic growth and creating numerous job opportunities. Through the Ifeanyi Ubah Foundation, his philanthropic endeavours provided scholarships, healthcare, and vital support to the less privileged, profoundly impacting countless lives.

“Throughout his tenure in the Senate, Senator Uba demonstrated unwavering dedication to the progress and development of Anambra South and Nigeria as a whole.

“He was a beacon of hope, a champion of economic empowerment, and a steadfast supporter of legislative reforms aimed at improving the lives of all Nigerians.”