Seven Injured As Newly Constructed Storey-Building Collapses In Lagos

No less than seven injured persons were rescued in a two-storey building that collapsed in Lagos State on Wednesday.

Information Nigeria reports that the incident took place at 12, Cameroun Street, off Ewenla in the Mushin area of the State.

According Lagos State Emergency Management Agency’s (LASEMA) Permanent Secretary, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, upon arrival of a rescue team at the scene, it was discovered that the building was newly constructed.

Oke-Osanyintolu, however noted via a statement that the seven rescued persons, consisting of “three females and four males, have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.”

The agency also said its rescue team “searched the rubble, confirming that there was no victim underneath the collapsed building.”

It added that the area had been cordoned off and that operations were still ongoing in the area.

Meanwhile as stated by The Nation, a child died as a result of the collapse.