Severe Flooding Hits Drake’s Toronto Mansion, ‘The Embassy’

Canadian Rapper, Aubrey Graham, popularly known as Drake, Toronto home (The Embassy) has been severely flooded due to intense rainstorms in the city.

On Tuesday, the musician released a video of his home on his Instagram story section.

In the footage, Drake’s 50,000-square-foot mansion, designed by Canadian architect Ferris Rafauli, looks to be severely affected by the flooding.

On the video he wrote,

“better be espresso martini.”

Water gushed from what appeared to be a closet and into a bathroom as Drake recorded an unidentified man pushing against glass double doors.

Three massive storms have dumped record amounts of rain in Toronto.

This has caused power outages and the displacement of people in the region.

SEE VIDEO: