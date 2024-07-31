Shehu Sani Knocks Fayose Over Comment Of Northerners Birthing Many Children, Says It’s Unconscionable



Shehu Sani, former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, has reacted to comments by former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, on childbirths in the northern part of Nigeria.

Fayose had in an interview on a Channels Television programme on Monday night said northerners are the reason for the Nigeria’s underdevelopment.

He had asserted that failure of the Federal Government to develop Nigeria was because northerners were marrying several wives and having many children indiscriminately thereby constituting a huge problem for Nigeria and a burden on the government.

“The reason why it is difficult for Tinubu to develop Nigeria is because Northerners are giving birth to children they can’t cater for,” Fayose said.

Reacting in a post via X on Tuesday, Sani asked Fayose to apologise to northerners for the statement.

He described the former Governor’s remarks as abhorrent.

“Even though Fayose spoke as an individual, his reported statement on Northerners is contemptuous and unconscionable.

“I suggest he should humbly withdraw it and tender an apology as a statesman,” Sani stated