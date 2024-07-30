SIM Blockade: MTN Nigeria Shuts Offices Nationwide To Avoid Customers Outrage

MTN, Africa’s largest mobile network operator, on Tuesday, announced the closure of all offices across Nigeria from July 30.

This stems from the action of a group of angry customers who pulled down the fence at their office in Festac town, Lagos State on Monday.

The development occured after subscribers in their numbers trooped to MTN offices to lodge complaints about the blocking of their telephone lines by the telecommunication company without prior notice.

On July 27, Nigerians nationwide were being blocked from making or receiving calls after their telephone lines were barred.

It was learnt subsequently that subsribers were disconnected

for failure to link their National Identification Numbers (NINs) with the Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards.

This is however in line with the government’s “NIN-SIM linkage policy.”

Following the chaos that evolved at some of their offices nationwide, MTN Nigeria, in a statement noted their services will only be available via their digital channels

“Yello customer, please be informed that our shops nationwide will be closed today, 30th July 2024,” the statement read partly.