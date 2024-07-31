Sit-At-Home: Gunmen Kill One, Set Imo Govt Vehicle Ablaze

A young man was killed by gunmen on Tuesday afternoon in Orji, in the Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State.

This tragedy occurs twenty-four hours after four police officers and a point-of-sale operator were killed in Irette, Owerri West LGA, in the state.

The attackers, who shot sporadically into the air as they drove down the Owerri-Enugu Road, then set fire to an Imo State Government Waste Management Agency vehicle at Nkwo Orji Market in Owerri North.

According to eyewitnesses the gunmen were shouting, “Stay in your homes. Don’t come out during the sit-at-home if you value your lives.”

“The traders and buyers scampered for safety, abandoning their wares and vehicles as they ran for their lives.”

According to PUNCH Metro commuters were stranded, as few buses were seen plying the route for fear of being harmed.

Reacting to the killing, the Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police Henry Okoye, said, “Police operatives have been massively deployed to Orji. The situation is under control. The miscreants responsible for the attacks will certainly be brought to book.”