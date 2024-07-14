Six Internet ‘Love Scammers’ Bag Jail Term In Cross River

Six internet fraudsters, after conviction, were sentenced to six months of imprisonment each by the Federal High Court in Calabar, Cross River State.

A Saturday statement posted on X by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) revealed that Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu found the defendants guilty of charges including criminal impersonation, love scams, and identity theft.

The convicts were identified as Chibo Udoka (aka Zxoya Andric, Kelly Rose, Chimata Harry), John Inimfon Okpokpo (aka Grace Boar), Emediong Ekerete Bassey (aka Thiwe Ploka), Otu Ginikachi Samuel (aka Chris Hemsworth), Goodluck John Bassey (aka Tom Jones), and Asogwa Ifebuche Lukas (aka Daniela Crystal).

The statement partly read, “One of the counts reads: ‘That you, Otu Ginikachi Samuel (aka Chris Hemsworth) sometime in 2024 in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honorable court fraudulently presented yourself as Chris Hemsworth (a United States of American Citizen) to Tymoshenko Anatoly Grihorovych (Ukrainian Citizen) on Facebook with fraudulent intent, gained advantage of the sum of N1,000,000 (One Million Naira) for yourself from the said Tymoshenko Anatoly Grihorovych and thereby committed the offence of identity theft contrary to Section 22 (2) (b) (0) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2024 and punishable under 22 (b) (iv) of the same Act.

READ ALSO: Wanted Notorious Cultist, Serial Killer Arrested In Osun

“Another reads: ‘That you Chibo Udoka Mgborogwu (aka Zoya Andric, Kelly Rose Chimata Harry), sometime in 2024 in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honorable court with intent to obtain property and gain advantage for yourself, fraudulently presented yourself as ZOYA ANDRIC, KELLY ROSE CHIMATA HARRY on Social Media platform (Whatsapp, Instagram) and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22 (2) (b)0) of the Cyber Crime (Prohibition, Prevention Etc) Amendment Act 2024 and punishable under Section 22(b) (iv) of the same Act.”

All six defendants were said to have pleaded guilty to the charges as the prosecution counsel, Khamis Mahmud, argued for appropriate sentencing, while the defence counsels, Udeme Tom, Innocent Ekeize, and Henry Effiong, pleaded for leniency on the ground that they were first-time offenders.

Justice Ojukwu was said to have sentenced Emediong Bassey, Otu Samuel, Asogwa Lucas, and John Okpokpo to six months imprisonment on each of the two counts, with the sentences running concurrently, while Goodluck Bassey and Chibo Mgborogwu received six-month sentences each on one count.

In addition to the jail term, the EFCC added that each convict was given the option of paying a N500,000 fine.

They also forfeited any devices used in their crimes to the Federal Government.

Four of the convicts were also said to have been ordered to restitute the following sums, “Emediong Bassey, One Thousand Five Hundred Rands (R1500); Otu Samuel, One Million Naira (N1,000,000.00); John Okpokpo, One Hundred and Fifty United States Dollars ($150 US); and Asogwa Lucas, One Hundred United States Dollars ($100 US).”