Six Max Aircraft Tyres Burst While Attempting To Take Off From Adamawa

A max airline aircraft, lost six tyres while attempting to take off from the Yola Airport in Adamawa state.

In a statement made available to the public by the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, Bimbo Oladeji, on Sunday, disclosed that the aircraft was carrying 119 passengers and six crew members.

Olajide added that no death nor injury was recorded from the development.

The statement reads: “This evening, Max Air’s flight NGL1649, a Boeing 737 with registration 5N-ADB, carrying 119 passengers and six crew members, was cleared for takeoff from Yola Airport en route to Abuja.

“During the takeoff roll, a loud bang was heard, identified as the bursting of the rear gear tyres. Initially, two tyres burst.

“While attempting to taxi off the runway, the remaining two tyres also burst, rendering the aircraft completely disabled.

“Fortunately, no injuries were reported. A go-team, led by NSIB Director General Captain Alex Badeh Jr., will visit the incident site tomorrow morning to conduct an investigation.”