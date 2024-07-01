Six-Year Single-Tenure Rotational Presidency Good For Nigeria – Doyin Okupe

Former Director-General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Doyin Okupe, has said that the proposed single-tenure rotational presidency is good for a country like Nigeria.

The former presidential spokesman, led this out during an interview with News Agency of Nigeria, in Lagos state, on Sunday.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that a bill is seeking a single-term of six years for president and state governors was brought up recently by 35 members of the House of Representatives.

The bill also canvasses the rotation of the presidency among the six geo-political zones of the country.

Reacting to the development, Okupe suggested a holistic approach to the constitution amendment.

He said: “I don’t think we should do this kind of reform in a haphazard manner. There is so much that is wrong with the constitution we are operating.

“There is so much confusion and contradiction in the 1999 Constitution as prescribed and handed over to us by the military.

“I would rather have us to have a holistic approach to this reform or amendment.

“The six-year single tenure for the President and governors is okay in a developing nation like this and I have no objection to it.

“Yes, it is good we can have a six-year single-tenure rotational presidency. However, the rotational part should be clearly stated in the constitution among the six zones.”

Commenting on the 2014 National Conference, Mr Okupe said that the recommendations of the confab organised by former President Goodluck Jonathan would have delivered an acceptable constitution if implemented.

Mr Okupe said: “Everybody agreed and everybody consented. Why don’t we bring that up to have something that is reasonable?

“We just add other issues like a single-term rotational presidency. And if we are going to do it, the time for it is now.

“We need to get things corrected once and for all. We are where we are because new are just satisfied managing the same constitution that has not helped us.’’