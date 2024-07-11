Skit Maker Zfancy Regains Freedom After Arrest For ‘Misleading’ Prank Videos

The Nigeria Police Force has verified the release of skit creator and prankster Zion Ubani, also known as Zfancy.

This is coming after his detention by the NPF-National Cybercrime Centre on July 4 in Abuja for prank videos falsely accusing him of serious crimes, including rape.

On Wednesday, Force Public Relations Officer ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said that Zfancy had been granted bail with a warning “to avoid pranks that could cause public unrest.”

Adejobi further stated that Zfancy had been released from custody to the executives of the Nigerian Practitioners of Content Creation, Skit-Making, and Influencer Guild.

The delegation, led by Tokoni Igoin, Special Assistant to the President for ICT Development and Digital Innovation, facilitated his release.

Adejobi stated that the contentious videos were finally discovered to be scripted.

“While encouraging positive creativity among the youthful populace, the NPF urges content creators to responsibly use social media and avoid spreading misinformation that may incite public disorder,” he said.

