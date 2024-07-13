Smuggling: Customs Intercepts N36.9m Worth Of Petrol In Adamawa, Taraba

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said its Adamawa and Taraba Area Commands intercepted smuggled Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) worth N36.9 million Duty Paid Value (DPV) between Nigeria and Cameroon border borders in six weeks.

Garba Bashir, the Command’s Comptroller, announced this on Friday at a news conference in Yola about anti-smuggling activities.

He ascribed the recorded results to the consistent support and encouragement of NCS Management, led by Bashir Adeniyi.

“The seized goods include 43,935 Litres of PMS packed in 1,071×25 L jerry cans and 85 x 200L drums.

“Others are one used Tricycle, one used Motorcycle and two used vehicles with one having a hidden compartment, the means of conveyance of some of the seized PMS.’’ he said.

He stated that, despite the removal of PMS subsidies, smuggling from Nigeria into neighbouring countries continues to thrive due to high fuel demand.

He further stated that the demand created a profitable market for selfish Nigerians to illegally export this goods to these nations in order to cover supply shortfalls for personal gain.

“These economic saboteurs are prepared to do whatever it takes to maintain their hold. Meanwhile, the NCS, most especially the Adamawa/Taraba area Command has been diligently reviewing and strengthening its robust measures to combat this illicit trade.

“We want to make it clear to the smugglers that we will counter every move they make and we will not relent in this anti-smuggling crusade until we bring smuggling activities to ground zero in Adamawa and Taraba states,’’ he said.

Bashir, who stated that the fight against smuggling was for the benefit of everybody, urged the public to help their efforts by reporting any suspicious activity.

“Together, we can combat smuggling and promote economic growth,’’ he said.