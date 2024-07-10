Sokoto Police Crack Down On Motorbike Theft, Arrest Suspects

The Sokoto State Police Command has arrested Kabiru Abubakar, a motorbike theft specialist, along with several accomplices.

ASP Ahmad Rufai, the command’s spokesman, said in a statement to reporters on Tuesday that the suspect was caught after stealing a motorbike from Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital.

“Kabiru Abubakar Alias, ‘m’, aged 25, has been arrested by Sokoto State Police Command’s Striking Force for allegedly stealing a motorcycle from where it was parked at Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH) on July 5, 2024.

“The motorcycle was recovered upon the arrest of the suspect, and the owner of the motorcycle identified it as his.” The statement read.

Rufai also disclosed that Abubakar had admitted to the act and had stolen another motorbike from a man named Naziru Muhammad on Kano Road at Rahamat Clinic in Sokoto.

He said Abubakar also identified one Kabiru Yaro from the Bello Way Area in Sokoto as his recipient, and that subsequent investigations resulted in the recovery of six motorcycles.

The statement further stated that after the investigation was completed, the suspects would be arraigned in court.