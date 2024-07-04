Soldiers Clean Market, Drainage In Ogun Amid Cholera Outbreak

Some soldiers from the 35 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Alamala, were seen engaging in sanitation exercise at Lafenwa market in Abeokuta North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

It was gathered that the effort was part of activities to mark the 2024 Nigerian Army Day celebration.

The soldiers were spotted on Wednesday, sweeping through the market and clearing drainages within the environment.

Addressing journalists after cleaning the area, the Commander of 35 Artillery Brigade, Brigadier General Mohammed Aminu, said that the exercise was to prevent the further spread of cholera.

Aminu who was represented by the Garrison Commander, Colonel Legborsi Nule, said that the gesture was to support its host environment and give back to the society.

He said: “Because of the outbreak of cholera, we decided to clean the environment, this is a market, and all of us shop from here so there is no better place that should be kept clean than a place where you are buying your foodstuffs.

“It is a yearly event that takes place across the country and we use this period as a day to carry out activities like this in support of our host environment.

“We decided to come to the market, we have been passing here and we found out that the market was dirty by the day so we decided to clean it to help the civil authority and our host community.

“And to let them know basically that we in the military are part of the society, we are part of the community.

“Whatever that has to do with the development of the country, it is also our responsibility as citizens of this country.”