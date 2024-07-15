Some Nigerian Pastors, Imams Are More Corrupt Than Public Officers – EFCC

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ola Olukoyede, has alleged that some religious groups in Nigeria are more corrupt than public officials.

The EFCC boss accused religious leaders of pointing fingers at others rather than themselves.

Speaking at a leadership conference of the Redeemed Christian Church of God over the weekend, Olukoyede claimed that the EFCC has recovered millions of naira from a religious organization recently.

He said: “I want to plead to those of us who are religious leaders to use our podiums not only to preach but also to demonstrate (good character).

“Some religious organisations are more corrupt than public offices. I have evidence towards that. If you’re not accountable as a religious person and you expect a public official to be.

“Just this last week, I have had cause to recover how many millions from a religious organization.

“They appointed you a pastor, and that is when you become a big man. We don’t even know what you are doing to earn a legitimate living.

“You live on the ministry and the church or mosque money. You can’t even explain the source of your wealth.

“Just because someone is called a pastor, Christian, Muslim, or Imam does not insulate them from corruption.

“It saddens me that one of the pastors we convicted belongs to my own denomination. Yes, it might not be a pleasant story to tell, but it’s the reality. How many of us can sincerely ask ourselves this question: Can I defend everything I possess today as a pastor, public officer, leader of opinion, or captain of industry?

“We can stand here and speak grammar from morning to evening, but that doesn’t mean we are clean. Meanwhile, these are people that occupy front positions in the religious centres.”