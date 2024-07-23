Some Northern Politicians Are Promoting Toxic Politics – Gov Sani

The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has expressed displeasure over some attitudes of northern politicians toward President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government.

Sani noted that despite the development indices, in the Northern part of the country, those political individuals are still promoting what he described as “pull him down” syndrome.

The Kaduna State Governor led this out on Monday, during a courtesy visit by the newly elected leadership of the Arewa Consultative Forum under the Chairmanship of Mamman Mike Osuman (SAN) at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House.

Sani added that Northerners must take a hard look at themselves to face the truths so as to move the region forward.

He said: “Despite the development indices, unfortunately, what people see in the North is the promotion of toxic politics, opposition for opposition’s sake, and ‘pull him down’ syndrome.

“We have failed to ask ourselves some vital questions: Where did the rain start beating the North? Who are those complicit in the underdevelopment of the North? What have we done individually and collectively to find solutions to the challenges facing the North?

“We must take a hard look at ourselves, tell ourselves some home truths, and move together to fashion a common strategy to address our developmental challenges and confront the criminals making life unbearable for our people.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that some northern political gladiators have been reuniting, having meetings ahead of 2027 general election.

The purpose of the meeting is said to be a plan to unseat President Tinubu, over alleged sidelining of northerners in his cabinet.

Former Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and ex-governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai have been seen together, visiting immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari in his home town, Daura,. Katsina State.