“Some Of Our Staff Are Bandits’ Informants” – Katsina Varsity’s VC Confesses

The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Dutsinma, Katsina State, Prof. Armaya’u Bichi, has revealed that some of the university’s staff are serving as informants to bandits.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that bandits have been attacking the northern state, kidnapping students and staff of the university as well as their family members.

Bichi, in an interview with journalist on Tuesday, said that the contacts of the suspected staffers were given to a security agency for further investigation.

According to the vice-chancellor, the school management is doing everything possible to prevent the recurrence of terrorist attack in the institution, but the situation is getting worse.

Bichi said: “This issue of informants is worrisome, therefore, investigate those we suspect of giving out their colleagues and students’ information.

”We have found them and handed over their contacts to one of the security agencies for further investigation.

“But we have not heard anything from the securities.

“These suspects are our staff. We have strong reasons for accusing them of being informants to bandits,” the vice chancellor revealed.”