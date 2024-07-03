South-East Govs To Meet Tinubu Over Nnamdi Kanu’s Release

Governors under the aegis of South-East Governors’ Forum, on Tuesday, resolved to meet with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to seek the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State who is also the Chairman of the Forum, announced the resolution at the end of a meeting of the Governors held in Enugu.

In attendance were; Alex Otti of Abia, Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra, Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi, and Peter Mbah of Enugu.

Uzodinma noted that the forum “commiserated with the government and people of Abia State, Ebonyi State, Imo State, South-East Nigeria, and Chief Ogbonnaya Onu’s family on the demise of His Excellency, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu.

“The forum received the delegation of the former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo GCFR, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, GCON, and His Royal Majesty Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe CFR, Obi of Onitsha, who came on a solidarity visit to the forum.

“The forum deliberated on the reviewed report of the south-east security and economic summit held in Owerri on the 28th of September 2023 and agreed to implement the aspects of the report pertaining to security and economic integration and affirmed its desire to put actionable plans on the key issues agreed.

“The forum resolved to visit Mr. President to discuss pressing issues concerning the south-east region.

“The forum also resolved to interface with the federal government to secure the release of Mr. Nnamdi Kanu.”

Kanu has been on trial in 2015 when he was arrested over his secessionist push.

He fled the country in 2017 after being granted bail but he was rearrested in Kenya and repatriated to Nigeria in 2021 and has been in the DSS detention since then.