Sowore Vows To Defy Police Commissioner’s Warning, Insists EndBadGovt Protest Will Kick-Off In FCT

The former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, on Monday, announced that the nationwide protest will start from the Federal Capital Territory.

It was gathered that Sowore’s announcement is coming, following an early warning made by the FCT Commissioner of Police, Bennett Igweh.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Igwe issued warning to residents and indigens of the federal capital not to partake in the nationwide movement.

Recall that some groups and citizens had scheduled August 1 to kick against hardship facing the country.

However, the FCT CP, while speaking with journalists in Abuja on Monday, urged residents to shun the protest.

He stated that the police have made significant efforts to ensure security in the area, adding that the protest could jeopardise it.

Igweh said: “I want to appeal specifically to the residents and indigenes and everybody in the FCT.

“Please, lions do not destroy their dens. You cannot see a lion who destroys its den. No, I would not like you to join this protest. I plead with you because we have worked hard to ensure your safety.

“We have fought those people outside Abuja. We have been to Kaduna, Nasarawa, and Niger to fight criminals so that you can be safe. I have lost men.

“Last week alone in Gidango, I lost two policemen. The other day, I lost two more. Let our loss pay for the protest. I want to plead with you.

“We don’t need you to be in the streets before somebody will say they are trying the police’s might. Or you will say, you will do this, you will do that. Please, please, don’t destroy where you are living.”

“If you check, the government has provided good roads. Whether it’s from the minister of FCT or the president, check the streets in FCT, from Wuse to anywhere you can check, even in the hinterlands.

“And we don’t want miscreants outside the FCT to come and start destroying them. We will go back to square one where we were before. I plead, I beg of you, do not join this protest.

“Act maturely. Act like people who appreciate. Even the losses we have suffered to ensure your safety. Use it to appreciate us. If you do this, we will be happy. We will continue to provide security for you. God bless all of you.”

Reacting to FCT CP, via X.com however, Sowore, insisted that the protest will start from all angles and neighbours of the FCT.

He said, “The End Bad Governance In Nigeria revolt will start at the Federal Capital of Thieves (FCT), Abuja from all angles and neighbourhoods.

“There is no going back, CP Igwe.”