Sponsors Of Planned Protests Don’t Love Nigeria, Have Alternative Passports – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said that sponsors of the planned nationwide protests are placing their selfish ambitions above the national interest.

He warned against politics of hate, which he said could send Nigeria into a political abyss like Sudan.

The President stated this on Thursday at the Presidential Villa while receiving a delegation of Islamic leaders led by Sheikh Bala Lau.

Tinubu who refused to identify the alleged sponsors, said that those behind the demonstration have alternative passports and hold meetings virtually across the world.

He said: “The sponsors of protests do not love our country. They have no love for the nation. They do not understand citizenship. They have alternative passports.

“They are in different parts of the world holding meetings virtually. We do not want to turn Nigeria into Sudan. We are talking about hunger, not burials. We have to be careful. We should be careful with premature politics; politics of hate, and anger.

“The internet has made it possible to hold meetings in artificial settings. They hold meetings and sponsor anger.

“I have no cabal. I have no sponsors. The money I spent on the elections was my personal fortune,” Tinubu stated, adding that his victory at the polls was purely by divine intervention, careful planning, and diligence in winning support from Nigerians.

“At some point, the odds were against me; banks were locked. But Allah, the Almighty God, said I will be the.

“We are reworking the social welfare scheme to reach the ward level, which is the closest to our people.

“We are going to ensure that we re-establish connection with the wards again so that we can give allowances to the poor and the vulnerable.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that some Nigerians have been planning to stage a nationwide protest on the first of August, against President Tinubu’s led administration.

The purpose of the movement is to express displeasure against what they described as bad government.