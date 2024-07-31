Steer Clear Of Correctional Centres – FG Warns August 1 Protesters

The Federal Government, on Tuesday, declared all its 256 correctional centres across the country as “red zones” ahead of the planned August 1 nationwide protests.

Haliru Nababa, Comptroller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), said any person or group who has no business at the prisons should stay away.

He said attacking the correctional centres may lead to the breakdown of law and order and may exacerbate insecurity in the country.

“In view of the purported national protest scheduled to be held on August 1, the service wishes to inform the public that the Custodial Centres have been designated as red zones.

“Furthermore, the service wishes to enjoin the public that custodial and non-custodial centres are critical national assets which are germane to public safety as well as national security,” he said.

Nababa added that adequate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure that no correctional facility is attacked.

He enjoined the public to align with the service to protect correctional facilities.

According to him, the Ministry of Interior Joint Taskforce (MOIJTF) has been activated to provide extra security in and around custodial facilities.