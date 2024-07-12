‘Step In Right Direction’ — Atiku Commends Supreme Court’s LG Autonomy Verdict



Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar says the judgment of the Supreme Court affirming fiscal autonomy to Local Government councils is a win for the people of Nigeria.

The apex court had ruled that the Federal Government should henceforth pay allocations directly to Local Government councils from the federation account.

It also ordered the Federal Government to withhold allocations of LGs governed by unelected officials appointed by the Governor.

Reacting in a post via X on Thursday, Abubakar commended the Supreme Court’s judgment, describing the ruling as “step in the right direction” for national development.

Nonetheless, he criticized the decision to consolidate local council revenues into state government accounts, calling it a “politics of hasty compromise.”

“The judgment of the Supreme Court earlier today affirming fiscal autonomy to local government councils in the country is a win for the people of Nigeria.

“The court’s ruling is a step in the right direction and a major corrective action in greasing the wheels of national development across the country.

READ ALSO: Borno Bombing: ‘North-East Must Not Fall Back Into Terrorism’ – Atiku To FG

“The decision by the Federal Government to consolidate disbursements of local councils’ revenues into the state government accounts was a decision that was borne out of politics of hasty compromise.

“I align with the decision of the Supreme Court that the structure of the Nigerian government is portioned in three layers, and of these, the local governments should be centres of development, he wrote

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party further asked for the local governments’ fiscal autonomy to include internally generated revenue other than revenues from the federation accounts.

“I also share the belief that fiscal autonomy to the local governments should not be limited to revenues from the Federation Accounts, but indeed, should apply to Internally Generated Revenue from the respective local government authorities.

“Many of our states, especially those in the ultra urban areas with high density economic activities, have become notorious in muscling local councils from generating revenue on items that border on motor parks, outdoor advertising, rents and many more.

“The verdict of the court is in tandem with the core functions of the Supreme Court as an arbitration court between and among governments. -AA”