Stop Decieving People With Prophesies That Have Nothing To Do With God – Kanu’s Family Replies Primate Ayodele

The family of the detained Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has cautioned the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, to focus on his ministry.

Kanu’s family also watched the cleric to stop disparaging their son in the name of prophesy.

The warning is coming on the heels of Saturday’s prophesy by Ayodele where he told Kanu to beg the Nigerian government or die in jail.

Ayodele during the launch of his 30th “Warning to the Nations” at his church in Lagos, said: “Kanu should beg the government before he is released or else he will die in jail.”

Concerned by the comment, Kanu’s family asked him to focus on his church and stop making provocative utterances against the IPOB leader under the guise of prophesy.

Kanunta Kanu, Kanu’s younger brother, in a statement on Sunday, told the Primate to “stop deceiving gullible minds with purported prophesies that have nothing to do with God.”

He warned seers “to keep their visions to themselves” and stop using their son’s name “to seek public attention and draw traffic.”

Kanu’s brother furthered that, God’s mouthpiece, Ayodele is “claiming to be is a God of justice who does not punish the innocent.”

According to him, Kanu committed no crime but was unjustly incarcerated simply for demanding justice and fair treatment for his oppressed Biafra people.

“Ayodele should be courageous enough to tell the world what God said about the murderous invasion of our family home that resulted in the death of ou parents and the murder of 28 other innocent visitors to our home. The righteous God I know cannot count the masterminds of this atrocity guiltless and hold their victim accountable,” he added.