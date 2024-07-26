‘Stop Disrespecting Fellow Artiste’ – Skales Calls For Unity Among Colleagues

Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, better known as Skales, a Nigerian singer, has encouraged his fellow artists to quit abusing one another.

The ‘Shake Body’ singer, who appeared to be reacting to a current trend of celebrities shading each other on social media, claimed the practice was unacceptable.

He reminded his colleagues to remember that stardom is transient.

On his X handle on Thursday, he wrote:

“Stop disrespecting your fellow artiste especially when you know as e dey go.

“You fit dey untop today no mean say the same people wey dey ginger you no go forget you tomorrow.”

