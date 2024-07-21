Stop Dragging IGP Egbetokun Into Land Disputes, Civil Matters — Force PRO

The Nigeria Police Force has said that the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has no business interfering with land cases or other civil matters.

In a statement released to the public on Sunday, by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, debunked the allegations made against the IGP.

Adejobi stated that Egbetokun has no connection with any land dispute involving one Bilikisu Aliyu and the Yesufu family.

He urged Nigerians to desist from dragging the police boss into cases that are not under his purview.

The statement reads: “The Nigeria Police Force has noted with amusement the recent allegations made against the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, in connection with a land dispute involving one Ms. Bilikisu Ishaqu Aliyu and the Yesufu family.

“We find it necessary to address these unfounded claims and provide clarity on the matter, more so that the claims painted the police as an irresponsible, meddlesome, and lawless agency.

“It will be recalled that the AIT, in their publication of 10th July 2024, titled ‘Yesufu Family Seeks Justice As Police Authorities Fail to Investigate Bilikisu Ishaqu’, distorted the facts in the case in question and thus misled the public.

“First and foremost, it is important to emphasize that the IGP shouldn’t be dragged into civil matters such as this land dispute.

“The NPF’s role is primarily to maintain law and order and ensure public safety. The police only intervene in disputes when there are clear criminal elements involved.

“It is also vital to make it clear that if the parties involved in the dispute in question feel aggrieved and require the intervention of the IGP, there are proper channels to follow.”