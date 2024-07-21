Stop Giving Birth To Too Many Children You Can’t Cater For Who Become Menace To Society – Delta PPRO Cautions Parents

SP Bright Edafe, the Delta state police command’s spokesman, has pleaded with low-income families to quit having children who they cannot cater for.

In a post on his X handle on Saturday, Edafe stated that children born to parents who are unable to provide for them usually grow up to be a threat to society.

He further used an analogy, questioning how someone who is employed and accommodated by a billionaire would have twelve children, implying that it is irresponsible to have more children than one can care for.

READ MORE: FRSC Confirms One Death In Anambra Road Crash

His post reads: “Parents especially the ones that are not too rich should stop thinking having sex and giving birth to children they can’t care for is the only way to have fun.

“They should stop giving birth to too many children who grow up to become a menace to society because, from these uncatered children, they may end up producing cultists, armed robbers, rapists, bandits, terrorists and the like.”

“How can a billionaire who employs you and accommodates you and your wife have three children, you when them dey accommodate dey inside the billionaire house dey born twelve children?

“Who does that?”

SEE POST: