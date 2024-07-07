Stop Politicising Nnamdi Kanu’s Release, MASSOB Tells S’East Govs

The leadership of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra has called out the South-East governors to stop politicising the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

The MASSOB founder, Ralph Uwazuruike, in a statement made available to the public on Saturday, slammed the governors and senators over their attitudes towards the release of Kanu.

Uwazuruike said that even President Bola Tinubu does not have the power to order Kanu’s immediate release without seeking advice from the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

He said: “It was not the Attorney General of the Federation, who is a Federal Government lawyer or the President, who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces that is holding Kanu, but the security chiefs.

“Rather than meet the service chiefs, including the Inspector General of Police, Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of Air Staff, and Chief of Defence Staff, the approach being taken by the governors and senators from the zone is faulty.

Uwazuruike added that rather than meeting the National Security Adviser who usually advises the President based on his available security report from South East, the governors and senators were busy “hobnobbing in Abuja taking photographs and claiming to be working for his possible release without following the proper procedures”.