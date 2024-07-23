Stop Selling Intoxicated Drinks To Our Officers In Uniform Or On Duty – Borno Police Urge Traders

The Borno State Police Command has urged traders to stop selling intoxicating drinks to police officers in uniform or on duty.

This follows a tragic incident on Sunday, July 21, where a police sergeant, Linus Wadzani, allegedly shot and killed his father, a retired assistant superintendent of police, after consuming alcohol laced with intoxicating substances.

ASP Kenneth Daso, the Borno State Police Command Public Relations Officer, confirmed this on Monday.

According to the statement, Sergeant Wadzani had a misunderstanding with his father, late Wadzani, at their residence in the Tundun area of Maiduguri.

The altercation led to the officer firing multiple shots at his father, resulting in his death.

The suspect has been arrested and is now under criminal investigation at their headquarters in Maiduguri.

“What happened was that yesterday 21st July, at about 4:30 pm, one police officer, Sergeant Linus Wadzani, serving at Mopol six in Maiduguri, came back from work in possession of his AK 47 rifle. He had a misunderstanding with his father, the late Wadzani. As a result, he fired his father multiple shots on his body at their residence in the Tundun area of Maiduguri.

“They heard the gunshots and swung into action. He was disarmed to prevent him from further harm. However, the suspect has been arrested and is currently under criminal investigation at department headquarters in Maiduguri.”

“He (suspect) claimed that he took some alcohol and some intoxicating substance which led him to commit such offence, but my call to the members of the public is that they should not sell any intoxicating substances to officers while in uniform or on duty

“This is part of the collateral problem that we may have whenever they sell intoxicants to Police officers on duty. Members of the public have a responsibility to support the police at this angle.”