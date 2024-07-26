Stop Treating Africa As Second Option – Mikel Obi Tells Foreign-Born Players (Video)

Former Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi has expressed displeasure over how foreign-born players of Nigerian descent treat the national team as a second option.

The 37 years old made this known on his ‘The Obi One podcast’ on Friday while discussing African talents and their refusal to represent their fatherland.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that there have been some talented Nigerians who picked other countries instead of playing for the Super Eagles, Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala and a lot more.

Obi stated that the best of African talents need their country of origin to make a name for themselves.

He said: “I’ve talked so much about players not representing their African roots. We’ve held meetings with these kids, with their parents and said, ‘Listen, you are Nigerian, your dad is Nigeria, your mum is Nigerian, why don’t you represent your fatherland, Nigeria?

”We wanna play for England, France, whatever it is, and then they wait, and then they keep waiting and keep waiting.

“When they get to 25 or 26 and they don’t get a call up from England then they call Nigeria.

“We shouldn’t be treated as second options. We’re not second options. You should be proud of your African roots, you should be proud to represent your African country.

“I want the best players to play in Africa, so you’d rather make a decision and stand by it. If you decide you want to play for England, stick to it, sit and wait.”

”If you don’t get a call-up, you don’t get a call-up but don’t wait until 29, 30, you’ve passed your best or whatever it is, then you’re ‘Oh, Nigerian FA, I’m ready to play for you now’ No, f**k off mate.”