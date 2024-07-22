Stop Using ‘Tokunbo’ Tyres – NCS To Nigerians

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun 1 Area Command, has urged Nigerians to refrain from the use of second-hand tyres, in order to stem cases of road crashes.

The command’s comptroller, James Ojo, gave the advice while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ota, Ogun State.

Ojo explained that the use of such tyres, popularly known as ‘Tokunbo tyres’, is a contributing factor to road crashes in the State and Nigeria at large.

The comptroller advised the public to buy new tyres rather than used ones because they would last longer and safer on the highway.

“These pneumatic tyres, popularly known as Tokunbo tyres, are deemed unsuitable for our highways because a significant number of them have exceeded their recommended lifespan from their manufacturing dates.

“In addition, any usage beyond this duration can pose a significant risk to motorists and put their lives in jeopardy,” he said.

The Comptroller further reiterated NCS’ commitment to protect local economy and safety on the roads, as well as uphold the integrity of the nation’s borders.