Student Bags 21-Year Jail Term For Attempted Assault On Minor

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, sentenced a 32-year-old student, identified as Essien Aniedi-Bassey to 21 years imprisonment for attempting to sexually assault a 10-year-old girl.

It was gathered that Justice Abiola Soladoye, on Monday, passed the judgment after Essien pleaded guilty to attempted sexual assault by penetration and indecent treatment of a child.

The Judge, while passing the verdict, said: “The combined term of the 21 years imprisonment shall begin from March 23, 2018.”

NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA reports that the State Counsel, Ms Abimbola Abolade, had earlier presented two witnesses, the survivor and an Investigative Police Officer (IPO) before the convict opted for a plea bargain agreement.

It was gathered that Abolade had told the court that the convict committed the offence sometimes in August 2017 on Araromi Valley Estate in Ojodu, Lagos.

She added that the convict attempted to defile a minor.

The prosecution also told the court that the convict indecently treated the survivor by touching her breasts.

According to the prosecution, the offence contravened Sections 135 and 262 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, (2015).