Student Loan: “We’ll Wage War Against Schools That Increase Tuition Fees” – NANS Warns

The National Association of Nigerian Students has cautioned university administrators against hiking tuition fees excessively, following the Federal Government’s introduction of the NELFUND student loan scheme.

The warning is contained in a statement issued during NANS’s 74th Senate meeting in Kano, a copy of which was made available to The Punch on Wednesday.

The statement was signed by Comrade Okunomo Adewumi.

“Any institution found doing so will face the full wrath and consequences of NANS. We will mobilise our members and take decisive action against such institutions.

“The leadership of NANS is ready to wage war against any school that increases tuition fees under the guise of the student loan scheme,” the statement read in part.

It also asked for an immediate and substantial cut in tuition prices at all higher institutions in the country to alleviate students’ hardships.

READ MORE: Police Rescue 10 Pregnant Women, Arrest Baby Factory Operator In Akwa Ibom

Concerning the planned mass protests against the present economic situation, the student body advised its members to remain calm and wait for the Federal Government’s response to their requests.

“While we understand the sentiments driving the proposed protest by well-meaning Nigerians, we urge our members to remain calm and observe the government’s response to our demands.

“We will not hesitate to mobilise if the government fails to address our concerns. We also acknowledge the right of Nigerians to exercise their civil rights and will not stand in the way of peaceful protests.

However, we will not condone any attempts to sabotage the efforts of Nigerians calling on the government to take necessary action,” it said.