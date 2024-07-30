Sunday Igboho Opposes EndBadGovernance Protest, Calls For Dialogue

Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, on Monday, opposed the nationwide protests planned for August 1, addressing the natuins6 hardship.

Igboho who criticized the protests via a statement, said, “These unknown and faceless individuals aim to disintegrate the country.”

He further praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for implementing revolutionary policies and warned that the protests could be hijacked by those with ulterior motives.

While acknowledging the constitutional right to peaceful protest, Igboho stressed, “Calls for unconstitutional regime change are unacceptable.” He noted that during President Buhari’s tenure, protests were focused on community protection, not destabilization.

Igboho highlighted the global nature of economic hardships and praised the government’s efforts to alleviate them, such as increasing the minimum wage from ₦30,000 to ₦70,000. He described the protest as “politically motivated” and urged Yoruba people to reject it.

He emphasized the need for democratic processes to achieve change, urging patience until the 2027 elections.

Warning against violence, he said, “We will firmly resist any attempts to instigate violence. Stay off the streets during protest days.”

Igboho further called for dialogue, urging cooperation between the government, protest organizers, and supporters to address the nation’s challenges.