Suspect Arrested For Smuggling Drugs To Kuje Correctional Centre Inmates

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) FCT Command has arrested a woman, Precious Yusuf, for attempting to smuggle drugs into the medium-security prison in Kuje, Abuja, to distribute to the inmates.

Samson Duza, the command public relations officer (CPRO), stated this on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to Mr Duza, the lady entered the Kuje correctional institution on Tuesday, July 9, disguised as a visitor to a prisoner.

He claimed that things suspected of being Indian hemp and other harmful substances hidden in food packs in a box were found during the center’s regular search by officers.

“The culprit confessed to having been sent to bring this to an inmate of the custodial centre,” he said.

According to Mr. Duza, the suspect was ordered to be turned over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for additional investigation and prosecution by Controller Ibrahim Usman of the FCT Command.

However, Mr. Usman cautioned drug dealers not to attempt to sneak illegal drugs into the detention facilities under the pretence of visits, stating that men and officers were ready to foil such scheme.

He urged the general public and well-meaning Nigerians to support the Service in its reformatory efforts to keep society secure while ensuring the safe custody of individuals legally imprisoned.

NAN