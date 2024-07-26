Suspect Detained For Allegedly Defiling Minor, Giving Victim N2,000 In Adamawa

Officers of the Adamawa State Police Command have arrested one Hussaini Salihu, for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old girl.

Disclosing this in a statement on Thursday, the police stated that the 30-year-old suspect was detained on Wednesday, July 24, over his sexual assault against the minor whose identity could not be revealed due to her age.

According to the statement, signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Nguroje, the suspect brought the victim into his residence, had carnal knowledge of her, and handed her N2,000.

The suspect fled when he sensed that he would not be allowed to get away with his act.

“He was later trailed and apprehended by the police following a report from the victim’s mother,” the statement said.

It went on to say that the suspect had voluntarily submitted a statement confessing to the crimes he was suspected of, and that he would face charges in court.