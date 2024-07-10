Suspected Bandits Kill Two, Abduct 19 In Kaduna

No fewer than two persons have been killed by gunmen, suspected to be bandits in Dagwarga village, on Tuesday, in Kaduna State.

It was gathered that 19 others were also abducted in nearby village in Maraban Walijo in Kachia Local Government Area of the State.

According to a resident of Dagwarga, identified as Alhaji Abdullahi Abubakar, during an interview with newsmen on Tuesday, disclosed that the attacks on the affected areas by bandits appeared to be an act of revenge.

Abubakar, revealed that the attackers, stormed Dagwarga village in large numbers around 2:00 a.m. on Monday and started shooting sporadically, instantly killing Alhaji Danlami Goni and Alhaji Auwalu Bawa.

He said: “The bandits attacked a remote area of Maraban Walijo on Sunday and abducted 19 residents.

“During the incident, one of the bandits was killed by the community.

“They returned on Monday for revenge, but due to the heavy security presence in Maraban Walijo, they attacked us in Dagwarga, which is a stone’s throw from Maraban Walijo.

“We have just buried the duo at Dagwarga cemetery according to Islamic rites as I am speaking to you.”