Suspected Bandits Kill Two, Kidnap Five Corps Member In Ondo

Some gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed two travellers and abducted five others along the Ifon-Owo Highway in Ondo State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the driver of the commercial vehicle and a female passenger were shot dead at the scene of the incident on Friday evening.

Five other passengers, including a Corps member, were taken away by the gunmen.

A source, identified as Oluwaseun Ogunmola told DAILY TRUST on Saturday that the bandits, who were over 20, ambushed the Sienna space bus.

Oluwaseun added that some of the commuters were heading to Owo from Anambra state when they were blocked by the culprits.

The source also revealed that one of the corps members, identified as Adewole Paul Oluwaseun, who was returning from the camp was among the kidnap victims.

He said: “He was returning from NYSC camp in Enugu when he was kidnapped with others by the bandits.

“The incident has created tension in the family.”

READ MORE: Unknown Gunmen Kill Monarch, Son In Taraba

Confirming the incident in a telephone chat, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, Police Public Relations Officer in Ondo, said security agencies had swung into action to rescue the victims.

Also confirming the horrible incident, Mrs Odunlami-Omisanya, siad that the victims will be rescued.

He said: “We’ve after them. I can assure you that those kidnapped would be rescued them unhurt.”