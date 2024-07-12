Suspected Kidnappers Kill Vigilante Officer In Rivers

A local security officer simply known as Prince was shot and killed on Wednesday night in the Igwuruta community in the Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State by gunmen.

According to reports, members of the vigilante organisation, the Onelga Security Planning Advisory Committee (OSPAC), were responding to a distress call regarding a kidnapping in the region when they were attacked by gunmen who opened fire.

The bullet is alleged to have hit Prince, one of the vigilantes, killing him, as the assailants escaped at the speed of light.

READ MORE: #EndSARS: “Justice Was Served” – DJ Switch Reacts To ECOWAS Court Ruling

A source who pleaded anonymity told PUNCH that the incident caused panic in the area as residents scampered for safety to avoid being hit by stray bullets.

“From what we heard, the OSPAC people rushed to where they said there was a kidnapping going on. Immediately they arrived at the place, some gunmen opened fire on them and one of their men was shot dead. That is all I can say,” he said.

The deceased’s body has been evacuated and transported to an unidentified mortuary.

When contacted on Thursday, the spokesperson for the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident, saying, “An investigation is ongoing to ascertain what happened and to ensure the culprits are apprehended and prosecuted.”