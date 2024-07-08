Suspected Ritualist Caught In Ilorin After Attempting To Slaughter 10-Year-Old Boy

The Kwara State Police Command claimed it detained a 46-year-old alleged ritualist who attempted to slay a 10-year-old boy selling pepper in Ilorin, the state capital.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Ejire-Adeyemi Toun, the suspect, named as Isiaka Adeniyi, was apprehended on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in the Oke-Foma region of the state’s Ilorin West Local Government area.

He said that the young pepper vendor (names withheld) was tricked into entering a room by the suspect under the guise of being a customer.

He stated that the suspect allegedly covered the victim’s face with a cloth and attempted to slaughter him with a knife.

The state Police PRO said, “According to information received from the police at C Division, on the 2nd of July 2024 at about 1800 hrs, a report was received from Onidoko Police Post indicating that at about 1730 hrs, an incident occurred in the Abab Oke-Foma area of Ilorin.

“It was reported that a 10-year-old boy (names withheld) resident of Abab area Abayawo, Ilorin, was hawking pepper when he was lured into a room by a suspect identified as Isiaka Adeniyi, aged 46, from Ifedapo community, Oke-Foma area, Ilorin.”

Toun stated that the suspect was apprehended and brought to the station owing to the “swift action of vigilant community members,” adding that “preliminary investigation is currently underway, while the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for thorough and discreet investigation”.

The state Commissioner of Police, Victor Olaiya, praised the community members’ proactive efforts in apprehending the culprit, ensuring that justice is done in the case.