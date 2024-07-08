Suspected Terrorists In Hijab Attack Katsina Community, Abduct 25 Persons

Some terrorists dressed in hijab, have attacked the Runka community in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State and abducted 25 persons.

Eyewitness told Channels TV via phone call, on Monday that the attackers, who moved from one building to another, over the weekend, invaded some houses, taking the occupants to the nearby forest.

The source added that the attack is believed to have been facilitated by informants within the community.

He said: “The bandits killed nobody in the community except one person who was shot and injured after he attempted to run. As I am speaking to you, he has been hospitalised.

“They abducted at least 25 people because even among my relatives, twelve persons were kidnapped.

“There was no security personnel presence during the attack which lasted for hours until after the incident when an armored personnel carrier attached with some police personnel was deployed to patrol the area.

“The bandits stationed themselves everywhere in the community. They moved from house to house, breaking and burgling the entrances and taking the occupants to the forest.

“During the attack, one of the bandits was overheard having a telephone conversation with an unknown informant telling him that, ‘Today, we’ve come to your hometown’.”