Suspension Of Taxes On Food Importation Not Official – Presidency



The Presidency, on Monday, revealed that the suspension of taxes on importation of food commodities is not yet official.

According to Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, the measures are still under consideration.

“The measures are not yet official,” he told Cable.

Abubakar Kyari, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, had in a statement said duties, tariffs and taxes on imported maize, husked brown rice, wheat and cowpeas through land and sea borders have been suspended.

READ ALSO: Be Patient, FG Addressing Food Price Hike – FCCPC To Nigerians

The Minister said a 150-day duty-free import window for food commodities will be enforced as part of measures to be implemented over the next 180 days to ameliorate food inflation in Nigeria.

He said the measures are part of the accelerated stabilisation and advancement plan recently presented to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by the Economic Management Team (EMT) under the Presidential Economic Coordination Council (PECC) constituted by the President.