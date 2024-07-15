Take Your Land To Atlantic Ocean If You Want To Leave Nigeria – Buratai To Agitators Of Disintegration

Former Chief of Army Staff, retired Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, says citizens calling for the disintegration of Nigeria should perish the idea.

Buratai who spoke in Kuta, Osun State on Sunday at the 60th birthday celebration of Olowu of Kuta, Oba Adekunle Oyelude, noted that the country would continue to remain united.

He opined that those agitating that the country should disintegrate must be ready to carve out their own part and move it to the ocean.

While pointing to the civil war as a sign that agitation to divide the country would always fail, he further called for unity to further enhance Nigeria’s development.

His words, “You know that Nigeria is one, unless you remove those people who are agitating, and drift (them) to the Atlantic. We will remain one Nigeria, anybody who wants to leave Nigeria should carry the part of the land and take it to the Atlantic; not within the Nigeria territory. It is very clear the level of integration.

“There are many Hausas here, there are many Yoruba and Igbo in the North. So, we should not allow politics to becloud our sense of unity and sovereignty.

“Anybody that says that he wants to leave Nigeria is a dreamer because we had bitter experience during the civil war. So it is not something that we will joke with.”