Taraba: Troops Capture Two Terrorists, Recover Motorcycles After Fierce Gun Battle

Troops from the 6 Brigade Nigerian Army and Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have detained two known terrorists in Taraba State.

Oni Olubodunde, the Brigade’s Public Relations Officer, stated the feat was accomplished following a violent confrontation with terrorists on July 11, 2024.

According to a statement released to journalists in the state on Sunday, the incident occurred near Geshi Village on Rafin Kada Road in Damisa Ward of the Donga Local Government Council.

The statement said that the operation resulted in the recovery of two motorcycles utilised by the perpetrators.

He said, “The operation, conducted by the troops deployed in Akate in Donga Local Government Area, occurred following intelligence reports that revealed an attack in Geshi Village by armed terrorists.

”Acting on this information, troops swiftly mobilized to the area and engaged the armed men in a fierce exchange of gun battle, ultimately overpowering the terrorists with superior firepower, subduing them and forcing the criminals to flee in disarray into the bush with gunshot injuries.

Troop continued to explore the success by pursuing the miscreants and arrested 2 terrorists with their motorcycles. The captured terrorists are currently under custody for interrogation.” The statement read.

While commending the troops for their bravery, quick response, and dedication to duty, the Brigade Commander, Brigadier Kingsley Uwa, urged them to continue the effort to eliminate the unwanted elements that make life difficult for the state’s people.

“This operation is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our troops to ensure the state is free of kidnapping, banditry, and other criminality in our society”, he said.

He emphasised that the Brigade will continue to step up efforts to clear Taraba State of criminal groups, encouraging the public to be watchful and report any suspicious activity.