TCN Denies Scheduling Two Months Power Outage In Ondo, Ekiti



Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), on Monday, denied the proposed plan to put Ekiti and Ondo States in blackout for nine hours daily for two months, effective from July 1.

Recall that TCN and Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) had in notices announced on Sunday that the schedule to carry out maintenance work on the 132kV Akure Osogbo transmission line would involve installation of Optical Ground Wire and other activities requiring outage on the affected network for safe working space.

Debunking the notice in a statement titled: “RE: OUTAGE ON OSOGBO/AKURE -ADO-EKITI 132kV LINE,” TCN stressed that no such outage request has been approved by its management.

The statement via X read: “A publication by the BEDC regarding a proposed outage on Osogbo-Akure-Ado-Ekiti 132kV line for the purpose of installing OPGW commencing on 1st July, 2024 has been brought to the notice of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN.”

“TCN Management hereby informs the general public that no such outage request has been approved,” the statement, signed by the General Manager, Public Affairs of TCN, Ndidi Mbah, added.



Meanwhile, the Ekiti State Government rejected the proposed plan saying it amounts to “unacceptable economic, financial and social price to be paid by the citizens.”

Commissioner for Infrastructure and Public Utility, Prof Bolaji Aluko, said the government was not informed or was approval sought and obtained from the Ekiti State Electricity Regulatory Bureau, saddled by law with the authority to regulate the electricity industry.